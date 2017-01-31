Kashmir Athletes denied US visa allegedly due to ‘current (US) policy’

The snowshoers reportedly denied visas are Abid Khan and Tanveer Hussain. (ANI)

Two snowshoers from Kashmir, who were supposed to take part in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championship in New York from Fenruary 24-25, have alleged that they have been denied visa to the United States because of the ‘current (US) policy’.

“Indian Snowshoers Denied Visas, due to ‘current (US) policy’. This from our good friend Abid Khan, from Kashmir, minutes ago in our Facebook Messaging,” Clyde Rabideau, Mayor of the Village of Saranac Lake in New York, wrote on his Facebook page.

The snowshoers reportedly denied visas are Abid Khan and Tanveer Hussain. According to the conversation posted by Rabideau on his page, Khan informed him about the denial of the visa.

“Sorry sir, Visa denied,” Khan wrote to the Mayor, a Democrat.

Khan claimed all the paperwork for both the athletes was in order including “local Government sponsorship, federation, your support letter, my financial background. They did not missed (sic) any supporting document.”

“The lady officer at US embassy in New Delhi after checking all docs (sic), just went inside into another room. After returning she said ‘Sorry, due to our current policy we cant issue you visa’,” Khan said.

Rabideau, while promising help with the visa, said “this will not stand”. The athletes could not be contacted for comments.

Yesterday, a draft of the order was leaked and published by some new websites. As per the draft, Trump would reverse former president Barack Obama’s extension of the duration of the optional practical training work visas, which allowed foreign students to stay in the US a bit longer after completion of their studies. The draft order will not only strangulates H-1B and L1 visas, but also increases inspector raj and ends employment authorisation cards to spouses on such work visas.