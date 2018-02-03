Kasganj violence: UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya admits local administration responsible for negligence

Maurya also said that such incidents are caused by anarchist elements. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya today said that the Kasganj violence was “unfortunate” and held the local administration responsible for their negligence to control the situation. Maurya also said that such incidents are caused by anarchist elements. Apparently pointing to his government’s action, Maurya said, Police Superintendent was also replaced immediately. “It’s true that somewhere this incident took place because of the negligence of local administration & that is why the Police Superintendent was replaced immediately”.

Earlier, former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra had held pro-Pakistan and anti-national elements responsible for the Kasganj violence and termed the incident “very unfortunate”. Mishra claimed that pro-Pakistan people had raised objection over taking out of the tricolour rally (Tiranga- Yatra) and also to “Pakistan Murdabad” slogans in Kasganj. The led to the violence, he said. “We have been focusing on those who with the connivance of pro-Pakistan people are attempting to disturb law and order and create problems for the government and the district administration,” Mishra said. “The pro-Pakistan people and law breakers must be identified. They would be dealt with iron hands. The Kasganj violence was very unfortunate,” the Member of Parliament said, adding that he hopes that the law and order will be much better in Uttar Pradesh soon.

The Uttar Pradesh police today arrested another person over the killing of Abhishek Gupta, aka Chandan, during the clashes taking the total number of arrest to 17. Police have named Saleem Javed, one of the prime accused in the case. Saleem’s brothers Waseem and Naseem also find mention in the FIR.

On January 27, Miscreants damaged at least three shops and torched a few other commercial establishments on the second day of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj city. Police said a young boy was also killed. The clashes broke out on January 26 after stones were reportedly pelted on the motorcycle rally taken out by VHP and ABPV volunteers as part of celebrations on the 69th Republic Day.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had said, “Anti-social elements tried to set on fire a small shop on the city’s outskirts… Some of the anti-social elements have been taken into custody, while others were chased away.”