Kartik Purnima 2017: Thousands take dip in river Ganga on occasion

Kartik Purnima 2017: Pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan travelled miles to be part of the festivities. (Twitter/ANI)

Kartik Purnima 2017: Starting early on Saturday, hundreds and thousands of Hindu devotees took a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’. Pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan travelled miles to be part of the festivities, an official said. Amid tight security, all the roads were chock-a-block with people as they headed for the Har Ki Paudi’s Brahm Kund. They offered water to the Sun god and gave alms to beggars and the needy. They prayed to Lord Vishnu as this day is devoted to him.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Kumar V.K. informed that adequate security deployment has been done keeping in view the large turnout in the city. He added that patrol of all the banks, ghats and even the rivers by the ‘Jal Police’ was taking place.

(Further details awaited)