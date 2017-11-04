Kartik Purnima 2017: Date & Time, Puja Vidhi

Kartik Purnima falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month – Kartik – of the Hindu calendar which will be celebrated on November 4 this year. (Photo: PTI)

Kartik Purnima falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month – Kartik – of the Hindu calendar which will be celebrated on November 4 this year. Kartik Purnima commemorates the day, Kartikeya, Lord Shiva’s son and god of war, was born. The day is also celebrated by devotees of Lord Vishnu as the day he took his first avatar – in the form of a huge fish. To rescue the first man, Manu, from a flood Vishnu took the form of Matsya, meaning fish, which is also the first of his ten avatars. According to Drikpanchang, the day holds great importance for Hindus as Tulasi-Vivah Utsav which begins on the day of the Prabodhini Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the month, culminates on the day of Kartik Purnima.

People also observe Vaikuntha Chaturdashi fasting on Chaturdashi Tithi, which is one day before Kartik Purnima. Many believe Lord Vishnu worshipped Lord Shiva on this day and offered him one thousand lotus flowers. Devotees believe that Lord Shiva defeated Tripurasura (three demons that had firm control over this world, hence the name Tripura Purnima or Tripurari Purnima) on this day. He killed all the demons by just one arrow and had pleased the gods a lot.

Date and Timings of Kartik Purnima:

According to drikpanchang.com, here are the puja timings:

Purnima Tithi begins on November 3, 2017 at 13:46 hours

Purnima Tithi ends on November 4, 2017 at 10:52 hours

Kartik Purnima Puja Vidhi:

Devotees begin the day of festivities which lasts five days by taking a dip in the holy river, Ganges, which is known as ‘Kartik Snana’. People also observe a day-long fast and offer special prayers to Lord Shiva and bath Lord Shiva with milk and honey. Some observe Ekadashi Prabodhini by also keeping fast for the entire day. The day being one of the most auspicious days, people also perform Satya Narayana Swamy Vrat.