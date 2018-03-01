Karti Chidambaram’s arrest based on Indrani Mukerjea’s statement? Read what CBI prosecutors said in court

Indrani Mukerjea said that Karti was paid an amount of USD 1 million to reportedly influence the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in INX Media’s favour.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram was arrested and taken into custody by CBI for his alleged involvement in the INX media case. While the Congress has lashed out at the Narendra Modi government alleging “vendetta” politics, it has now been learnt that it was Indrani Mukerjea’s statement before a magistrate on February 17 that opened up a can of worms, leading to the events that followed. Mukerjea, who was former director of INX Media (P) Ltd. and is in jail, had said that Karti was paid an amount of USD 1 million to reportedly influence the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in INX Media’s favour.

This was informed to court by CBI prosecutors V K Sharma and Padmini Singh while arguing over the grounds based on which the law enforcement agency arrested Karti. However, senior advocate A M Singhvi, who is Karti’s legal counsel, termed the ground as a “bizarre” One of the grounds for arresting 46-year-old Chidambaram junior was the statement by Indrani, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

In the statement, she alleged that the deal with Karti took place in Hyatt hotel in New Delhi. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate have also said that they had found vouchers against payments made to companies connected to Karti by INX Media during raids. The agencies revealed that the vouchers bore the signature of Peter Mukerjea.

Apart from Karti, Indrani and Peter also told CBI and ED that they had a meeting with the then Union minister P Chidambaram at his North Block office for acquiring FIPB approval for FDI in INX Media. The statement by the Mukerjea couple revealed that Chidambaram had allegedly asked them to “help the business of his son Karti, and to make foreign remittances for this purpose,” The Indian Express reported. It was during the meeting in Hyatt hotel that the names of Chess Management and Advantage Strategic were suggested by Karti for making payments, it said.

Subsequently, INX Media engaged Chess Management Global Pvt Ltd as a consultant firm on the issue. A payment of Rs 10 lakh was paid to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL). ED had also claimed that “ledger extracts produced by INX Media Ltd showed that the payment (of Rs 10 lakh) has been made for reply towards FIPB notification and clarification’.” Officials said that they have 200 emails which were sent by INX Media to Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd vice-president Sh B Sai Chandravardhan.

It was also revealed that illegal kickbacks of Rs 35 lakh, USD 20,000, Rs 60 lakh and USD 500,000 were paid for FIPB approval to ASCPL, its Singapore subsidiary, Northstar Software Solutions Pvt Ltd and Greece-based Geben Trading Ltd respectively, according to the IE report. Vouchers of these transactions were recovered from Bhaskararaman who was Karti’s chartered accountant. The vouchers were from September 2008 when INX Media Ltd had applied for approval. The Finance Ministry reportedly allowed INX Media to make the investment.

The CBI and ED had claimed that no clearance was given to INX Media for making 26 per cent downstream investment in INX News. But it went ahead with the move in 2007 and Karti was brought into the picture to sort out the issue when I-T department stepped in and FIPB sought clarification from INX Media. INX Media had allegedly got foreign investments worth over Rs 300 crore against approval of only Rs 4.6 crore.