Karti Chidambaram evades CBI summon for questioning, seeks more time

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram has sought more time to appear before the agency in a corruption case, a PTI report said. The probe agency wanted to examine him in a case related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance which was given to INX Media for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius when his father was the Union finance minister. The CBI has alleged that a firm “indirectly controlled” by him received money from the media house, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. The agency had issued summons to Karti and four others for questioning on June 27 and June 29, but they did not turn up. Karti Chidambaram, through his lawyer has informed the agency that he needed more time to appear for questioning.

Last month the agency had conducted raids at premises of Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea among 14 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi NCR in a case related to corruption, Indian Express said. The agency conducted raids in different locations after an FIR was filed against Karti and INX Media along with eight others for alleged irregularities in clearance of FIPB given to the media house for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the year 2007. The probe agency had claimed that the FDI proposal of the media house was “fallacious” but then Finance Minister P Chidambaram had cleared it.

However, the media house roped in a company which was owned by Karti Chidambaram for consultancy. Its proposal was cleared by FIPB “by virtue of influence exercised over them by Karti P Chidambaram”, the CBI FIR said.

The agency alleged that by doing this, that the officials “not only ignored the serious illegality on the part of M/S INX Media… but also embarked on showing undue favour to INX Group by abusing their official position”.