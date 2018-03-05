Karti Chidambaram, Indrani Mukerjea grilled face to face in Mumbai jail, check what happened next

Indrani had reportedly told CBI officials that she and her husband met P Chidambaram when the latter was Union Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram and Indrani Mukerjea were interrogated together at Byculla Jail in Mumbai in connection with the INX Media case. Karti, who was arrested at the Chennai airport last week, was taken into custody in Delhi. Yesterday, he was flown to Mumbai and made to sit face to face with Mukerjea and were questioned for over four hours, according to reports. Notably, CBI counsels had said in Delhi court that Indrani’s alleged statement was one of the grounds based on which Karti was arrested. Indrani had reportedly told CBI officials that she and her husband met P Chidambaram when the latter was Union Finance Minister. Indrani alleged that Chidambaram wanted the Mukherjea couple’s favour in setting up Karti’s business.

On Sunday, Karti was confronted over the above-mentioned statement by Indrani. Indrani had also allegedly said that a deal worth USD 1 million was finalised with Karti to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval for FDI in the INX Media. Indrani’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. Indrani has been lodged in jail for her alleged involvement in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), Maharashtra Police, said that CBI was granted permission by a court to interrogate Karti with “an accused” lodged at Byculla Jail. After the questioning session, the CBI team took Karti to the national capital. In a brief interaction with the media, Karti said that he was innocent.

46-year-old Karti was arrested after an FIR was lodged last year which allegd that there were some irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds worth about Rs 305 crore in 2007. A money laundering case was also registered by the the Enforcement Directorate.

Karti Chidambaram was sent for custodial interrogation by a Delhi court on March 1 for five days. The Court had noted that a “larger conspiracy” was needed to be unearthed in the INX Media case.