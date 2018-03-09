Karti Chidambaram gets interim relief from Delhi High Court from ED arrest

Now, Karti can not be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The High Court has granted interim relief to Karti till the next date of hearing.

Karti Chidambaram, who was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with INX Media case, was today granted interim relief by Delhi High Court from ED arrest. Now, Karti can not be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The High Court has granted interim relief to Karti till the next date of hearing. The court has also issued notice to ED and the central government on Karti’s plea. Meanwhile, a hearing will also be held on the bail plea of Karti. CBI sought Karti’s custody for six more days. The hearing will start this afternoon.

The court has already extended the judicial custody of Karti’s CA S Bhaskararaman till March 22. Bhaskararaman was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. Special CBI Judge Sunil Rana is likely to hear the bail plea of Karti. Earlier the court had granted three-day custody to Karti. The period is ending today.

Karti in his bail plea said that he had never attempted to tamper with documentary evidence, influence witnesses, obstruct the judicial process. Earlier, Karti sought bail from the court claiming that the arrest was made only to malign Chidambaram senior. Karti was arrested at Chennai Airport on February 28.