Karti Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case

Karti’s counsel had argued that no case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was made out against him since the CBI has neither questioned any public servant, nor made them an accused in the matter.

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media bribery case. Justice SP Garg while granting bail to Karti asked him to furnish a surety of Rs 10 lakh. He will have to seek prior permission of the CBI if he wants to go abroad. Besides, he will not tamper with any evidence in the case, the court said. The CBI had opposed his bail plea on the grounds that he has “already destroyed evidence” in the case and was an “influential” person. While denying allegations of tampering with evidence, Karti said when the CBI had not sought his further custodial interrogation, why should he be kept in judicial custody.

Karti’s counsel had argued that no case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was made out against him since the CBI has neither questioned any public servant, nor made them an accused in the matter. Karti was arrested on February 28 at the Chennai airport on his return from the UK. Just hours after his arrest, he was sent to the CBI custody by a special court and then to judicial custody till March 24.

Karti is being questioned in connection with the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI. The FIR had alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the Union finance minister.The CBI had initially alleged that Karti received Rs 10 lakh as a bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance to INX Media.

It had later revised the figure to $1 million (about Rs 6.50 crore at the current exchange rate and Rs 4.5 crore in 2007). The fresh evidence in the case, which triggered Karti’s arrest, was based on a statement of Indrani Mukerjea, former director of INX Media, who recorded it under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate on February 17.