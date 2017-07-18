Karnataka to get separate flag soon? Congress government sets up panel to look into legal sanctity

As of now, Jammu & Kashmir has its own flag because it enjoys a special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

In a big development, the Congress government in Karnataka has set up a nine member committee to design a state flag (an identity symbol unique to the state), according to a report in The Times of India. The 9-member committee will submit its report on giving the state flag identity a legal sanctity. Noteworthy, if this move by the Congress leader Siddaramaiah led state government sees the light of the day, then Karnataka will only be the 2nd state in India to officially have a flag of its own. As of now, Jammu & Kashmir has its own flag because it enjoys a special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Interestingly, the big move by Congress government has come months ahead of Assembly Elections in 2018. Also, it is far different from BJP’s stand which Karnataka took in 2012 when the saffron party was in power in the southern state. According to TOI report, then BJP government had clarified that a separate flag would go against the unity and integrity of the country.

The move is in sync with the pro-Kannada voices of the state.

The committee was appointed after a Karnataka government issued an order on June 6. The order nominated the principal secretary of the Kannada and culture department as chairperson of the committee, according to TOI.