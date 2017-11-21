Karnataka shocker: CM Siddaramaiah’s convoy again blocks ambulance; patient forced to walk to hospital

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s convoy stopped an ambulance in Karnataka’s Nagamangala.(IE image)

Shocking cases of VVIPism continue in the country. And the recent shocker comes from Karnataka where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to be the latest example. In a video that is going viral, a patient is forced to get out of the ambulance at Nagamangala in Karnataka’s Madhya district, and the reason is even more shocking–because the CM Siddaramaiah’s ambulance had not only blocked the traffic but also the patient’s ambulance.

The incident happened barely 100 kilometres from the capital city of Bengaluru, where traffic remained blocked for 15 to 20 minutes and the patient was hence forced to walk from the ambulance to the hospital as per Times Now report. As per reports, one side of the road was blocked for the Chief Minister’s convoy to pass through, and the ambulance was caught behind the barricades put up. The insensitive approach towards the patient’s suffering can be understood as he had to walk more than 300 metres to reach the hospital. As per reports, this happened when CM Siddaramaiah was going to inaugurate a development programme in Nagamangala.

WATCH VIDEO:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Nagamangala blocks ambulance; patient forced to walk out of ambulance to reach hospital pic.twitter.com/sBEvQy6EZQ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 21, 2017

Incidents like blocking ambulances are not uncommon under the Karnataka Chief Minister who has been amidst such controversies. In May this year, an ambulance was stopped near JC road in Bengaluru when the CM’s convoy was to enter Ravindra Kalakeshtra. Siddaramaiah had then said that he will ensure that such things never happen again. He had further issued orders that if his convoy is moving and there is an emergency vehicle then the latter should be given preference. Last year on June 29, 2016, Siddaramaiah was accused of blocking traffic for his convoy which stopped a sick lady in an ambulance to pass through that very blockade. The ambulance was almost held up for 30 minutes on Bengaluru-Chintamani highway. Again on August 15, 2015, three ambulances were held up at Gayatri Vihar in Bengaluru by his convoy. When he was then questioned about the difficulties faced by the common people, he had arrogantly said that they will have to bear the consequences.

The VVIP arrogance if netas isn’t only confined to the Karnataka CM. Earlier this month, an entire floor having approximately 1200 patients were vacated for Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh’s daughter-in-law who was admitted there.