Karnataka Rajyotsava: Everyone who lives in Karnataka must learn Kannada, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that everyone who lives in Karnataka must learn Kannada and make their children learn it too. Speaking at 62nd Karnataka Rajyotsava which was being celebrated at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru earlier today, he said, “Everyone who lives here is a Kannadiga. Whoever lives in Karnataka should learn Kannada and make their children learn it too.” The chief minister also pointed out that he was not against any language, but said that if you don’t learn Kannada, it means you are showing disrespect to the language, ANI reported.

Further, in his speech, the senior Congress leader also said that all schools in the state should teach Kannada. “I’m not saying don’t learn any other language. I’m not against any language. Learn whichever language you want. But not learning Kannada is an insult to the Kannada land,” The News Minute quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.

“Kannadigas are generous people. We love and respect other people. We support them. We should be generous in that way. We should have humanity. But when it comes to the Kannada language, it’s not necessary that we be so generous,” the chief minister added further.

He then urged the people of the state to be more affectionate towards their state’s language and focus on preservation of it. Earlier in July this year, the state witnessed protests over the use of Hindi language on signboards in Bengaluru metro stations after pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) blackened the signboards of multiple metro stations.

Hindi words were found blackened from the signboards various metro stations of the city. However, it was not clear that who was responsible for the incident. In June, KRV staged a protest demanding that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) end the practice of Hindi signboards in metro stations as well as announcements. KRV justified its stand by pointing out that Hindi was not being used in metros in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra.