Karnataka: Protesters defy ban order on Kambala, set to organise buffalo racing sport

Defying the order of the Supreme Court, which had banned in alongside Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, some people in Moodabidri town are set to organise the sport. (ANI)

The protest of the people of Karnataka in support of the buffalo racing sport, Kambala seems to be growing in Karnataka with each passing day. Defying the order of the Supreme Court, which had banned in alongside Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, some people in Moodabidri town are set to organise the sport. There are reports of protests in Mangaluru as well.

Yesterday, students staged a protest in the Mangaluru, demanding a ban on animal rights organisation PETA from the state and also asking for the permission to conduct Kambala (buffalo race). Just like in the case of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Kambala was also banned by the Supreme Court from being organised, in 2014. Since then there had been a call from several quarters for the lifting of the ban from the sport.

You may also like to watch this video

Earlier this month, with Tamil Nadu Government passing the bill on Jallikattu, the focus was back on Kambala. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah had also said that his government was in favour of holding the sport. He had asked the Centre to take a favourable stand on it as it did for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Last week, two people lost their lives during Jallikattu celebrations in Tamil Nadu, something the apex court had apprehended while banning the bull-taming sports. While protestors kept on arguing that Jallikattu is not harmful to the bulls – they almost forgot that this man vs animal bout – is also dangerous to the humans.