Karnataka: Protest over Kambala heats up, students demand lifting of ban

Students stage a protest in Mangaluru, demanding ban on PETA and permission to conduct Kambala. (ANI)

The students have staged a protest in the Mangaluru city of Karnataka today, demanding a aban on animal rights organisation PETA from the state and also asking for the permission to conduct Kambala (buffalo race). Just like in the case of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Kambala was also banned by the Supreme Court from being organised, in 2014. Since then there had been a call from several quarters for the lifting of the ban from the sport.

Earlier this month, with Tamil Nadu Government passing the bill on Jallikattu, , the focus was back on Kambala. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah had also said that his government was in favour of holding the sport. He had asked the Centre to take a favourable stand on it as it did for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

“We are in favour of Kambala, we are for Kambala. We pressurise the Union government to take a stand in favour of this (Kambala), similar to the way in which it favoured Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters. To a question on large-scale protests planned by Kambala committees, he said “…they are protesting for Kambala, we are also in favour of Kambala.”

Last week, two people lost their lives during Jallikattu celebrations in Tamil Nadu, something the apex court had apprehended while banning the bull-taming sports. While protestors kept on arguing that Jallikattu is not harmful to the bulls – they almost forgot that this man vs animal bout – is also dangerous to the humans.