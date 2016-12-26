Karnataka: Over 900 cylinder blast in Chikkaballapura district

The blast led to huge fire that engulfed two trucks and a Bolero vehicle. However, no causalities have been reported so far. (ANI)

In an untoward incident, more than 900 cylinders stored in two trucks blast near Chintamani in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. The blast led to huge fire that engulfed two trucks and a Bolero vehicle. However, no causalities have been reported so far.

#WATCH: More than 900 cylinders blast near Chintamani (Karnataka) last night. 3 vehicles gutted. pic.twitter.com/hJE4l1dhaF — ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016

As per the reports, the incident took place last night due to short circuit of battery. The fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flame and as of now the situation is under control.

The police and fire department have also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

(More details awaited)