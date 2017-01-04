Karnataka minister G Parameshwara earns Brinda Karat’s ire for remarks on molestation

Questioning the law and order situation in the state, Karat said the mass molestation took place in the presence of police, yet there was not a single arrest. (PTI)

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat today attacked Karnataka minister G Parameshwara over his objectionable remarks after women were molested en masse in Bengaluru, saying he has no right to continue in office after the “reprehensible” statement.

“With his utterly reprehensible statement, the Home Minister of Karnataka has forfeited the right to hold office,” the CPI(M) Politburo member said.

Parameshwara had blamed the “western ways” of youngsters for the Bengaluru molestation incident. The remarks were widely condemned.

“The CCTV footage of the incident shows the license the molesters enjoy as they are certain they will get away with their sexual crimes instead of getting punished,” she said.

“At the same time, the CCTV footage is a mirror to where India is today when citizens are so uncaring or afraid that they do not intervene to stop a crime against a young woman taking place before their eyes and instead many blame women for the crimes against them,” she said.

The former Parliamentarian urged citizens to speak out against such incidents or else the number of such cases would only increase.

The incidents of molestation occurred on Saturday night in and around the junction of Brigade Road and M G Road, where thousands had gathered to herald the New Year.

Eyewitness accounts said women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area, even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

Speaking to a TV news channel on the issue, Parameshwara had said, “Unfortunately, what is happening is, as I said, days like new year, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, M G Road, large number of youngsters gather. Youngsters who are almost like westerners, they try to copy the westerners not only in the mindset, but even the dressing.”