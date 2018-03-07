Updates: Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty stabbed thrice in his Bengaluru office, attacker Tejas Sharma held

PV Shetty has been admitted to a hospital after the incident.

Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed: In a shocking incident, Karnataka Lokayukta PV Shetty was on Wednesday stabbed inside his office in Bengaluru. Shetty has been admitted to a hospital after the incident. Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has confirmed the incident. “A person stabbed the Lokayukta in Bengaluru, the accused has been taken into custody,” Reddy said speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru. As per reports, Justice Shetty was stabbed multiple times and has been rushed to city’s Mallya Hospital. He is said to be “out of danger”. The police have nabbed the accused.

Karnataka Home minister HM Ramalinga Reddy tells reporters about the attacker: “He was a contractor from Tumakuru. He complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders. He assaulted the judge and he was alone. The judge is out of danger now.”

The accused has been identified as Tejas Sharma. He has been arrested by police. Siddaramaiah said the Lokayukta is now out of danger.

Eyewitness Jay Anna tells ANI: “One person attempted to murder the judge. He hit him three times with his knife. The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah government has provided us. The situation is very bad.”

The attack on the Lokayukta comes amid Assembly elections heat in the state. The shocking incident may turn into a political battle point among the ruling Congress and other opposition parties.

Visual of the person who stabbed the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty at his office in Bengaluru. He has been taken into custody by the police. (ANI)

ANI reports that Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has reached Bengaluru’s Mallya Hospital to meet Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty.

Opposition parties including BJP and JD(S) have condemned Siddaramaiah government for the day light security breach.

