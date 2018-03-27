Karnataka elections date announced: Here’s the date of election, date of results and date of phase wise elections

Addressing media, Chief Electoral Commissioner O P Rawat announced dates of elections, date of counting and dates of the result.

Karnataka elections date announced: Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India. Addressing media, Chief Electoral Commissioner O P Rawat announced dates of elections, date of counting and dates of the result. Three mainstream parties: Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) are contesting the elections. The BJP campaign is led by former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, while sitting chief minister, K Siddaramaiah, is anchoring Congress’ campaign. Here is all you need to know:

Karnataka elections dates 2018

Karnataka elections date of voting: 12 May – Single phase elections

Karnataka elections date of counting: 15 May

Karnataka elections date of Notification: 17th April

Karnataka elections date of Scrutiny: 25 April

Karnataka elections date of Nomination: 24 April

Karnataka elections date of Withdrawal: 27 April

Karnataka elections – other important aspects:

Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from now. The MCC applicable to the Union Government. Further inputs are awaited. The copy will be updated soon.