Karnataka election dates Live Updates: Election Commission to sound poll bugle for assembly polls, set stage for high-stakes Congress-BJP battle

Karnataka election dates Live Updates: The Election Commission will today announce the dates for the elections to be held in the southern state of Karnataka. Notably, the tenure of the Karnataka assembly will end in May 2018 and it is expected that polling to the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly could be held in May. The 2013 Assembly Elections were also held on May 5. Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka election assumes significance as it is one of the bigger states (in terms of Lok Sabha seats) that Congress is ruling.

BJP, on the other hand, would like to maintain its dream assembly elections run. Both Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP Chief Amit Shah have campaigned extensively in this southern state. While BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and Shah’s razor-sharp organisational skills to dethrone the ruling party, Congress has taken a few moves, including sending recommendations to Centre for granting religion minority status to influential Lingayat and separate state flag, to reach out to voters in order to retain power.

10:35 AM: In 2013, polling for Karnataka Assembly Elections were held on May 5. Congress had won 122 out of 224 assembly constituencies. Both BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) had managed to win 40 seats each.