Karnataka election 2018: BJP, Congress or JD(S) – who will win? All you need to know about big battle

Karnataka assembly election 2018 will take place on May 12. Results to be declared on May 15.

Karnataka election 2018: The dates for Karnataka Assembly election 2018 have been announced by Election Commission of India. However, the announcement on Tuesday was mired in controversy after the polling dates were leaked on social media even before the EC. The high-stakes battle matters a lot for all major parties contesting the polls. A win for BJP will likely boost its chances in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It will also help the saffron party regain momentum after UP bypoll losses. Defeat for Congress will rob the party of the second big state where it is still in power. Regional party JD(S) is also contesting and it will affect poll outcomes for BJP and Congress. AAP and BSP are also in the fray.

Karnataka elections number game:

In 2013, Congress had won 122 seats; BJP – 40; JD(S) 40 and others 22. In chief minister Siddaramaiah, the Grand Old Party has a shrewd and populist leader looking after the campaign. Siddaraiah government’s decision to grant separate religion status to Lingayats is likely to divide a key constituency of the BJP.

The saffron party campaign in the state is led by former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa. A grassroot leader from Lingayat community, Yeddyurappa had to resign from CM post in 2011 in the wake of corruption charges. The BJP doesn’t have any alternative to replace 75-year-old Yeddyurappa on who shoulders lie the responsibility of wooing young voters.

Being a member of Lingayat community, Yeddyurappa is expected to hold votes of the community in the face of Congress’ separate religion status.

The third factor – JD(S) is also interesting in Karnataka. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is being expected to play the role of kingmaker after results. Congress has accused him of being the ‘B’ team of BJP.

A party needs at least 113 seats to come to power. Interestingly, the state has shown a trend of replacing the ruling party after five year. If the trend repeats, BJP will have the last laugh.

Many firsts in Karnataka election 2018

– The highest number of first-time voters will exercise their franchise in Karnataka election 2018. The number of voters in 18-19 year group has doubled since 2013.

– The Election Commission will organise mock polls, inviting contestants to be a part of this drive to refute EVM tampering allegations. The exercise will place at 9093 booths of Bengaluru between 6-7 am on the day of polling.

– The EC will distribute voter guide to each household.

– One all women-managed polling booths to be set up in each constituency.

– EVMs will display photos of candidates.

Karnataka election opinion polls 2019

Take a look at what the opinion polls have suggested so far here:

READ – Karnataka election opinion poll 2018: Will Siddaramaiah lose state to BJP? Surveys so far suggest this result

Karnataka election exit polls 2018:

Exit polls for Karnataka election will come out after the end of polling on May 12.

Karnataka election dates 2018:

Polling will take place on May 12, results will be out on May 15.

Total number of seats

Political parties will contest for 224 seats of the Karnataka state assembly.

Karnataka election arrangements

The voting percentage in Karnataka assembly election 2018 was 71.45%. The Election Commission is working to achieve about 75% turnout.

Number of voters for Karnataka election 2018

Total number of voters are 4,96,82,351, including 2,52,05,820 males; 2,44,71,979 females; and 4,552 transgenders. There are also 15,42,000 young voters in the age group of 18-19 in 2018.

Polling booths: The number of polling stations has also increased from 52,034 to 56,696 from 2013 to 2018. As many as 56,696 BLOs (Booth Level Officer) in place, one for each polling station.

Electronic Voting Machines along with Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to be used for Karnataka Assembly elections. Ass many as 76,110 VVPAT machines, 87,819 Ballot Units, and 73,185 Control Units will be used.

Poll personnel: As many as 3,56,552 polling personnel required for the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections