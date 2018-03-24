Karnataka election 2018: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Narendra Modi, says PM ‘lies’ to people

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Narendra Modi saying that the Prime Minister keeps “lying” to the masses wherever he goes. (ANI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Narendra Modi saying that the Prime Minister keeps “lying” to the masses wherever he goes. Gandhi was addressing a rally in Malavalli, Karnataka, where he said that PM carries a book with him and turn the pages to pick those lies. Speaking to the people in the poll-bound state, the Congress chief confidently roared that his party will win the upcoming elections in Karnataka. He claimed that besides BJP, even if any team B or team C comes in the race, Congress will win the election.

Earlier in the day, he pressed an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused the saffron party of “attacking” the Constitution. He said the BJP was not only snatching away people’s money through note ban and GST, but also following a new fashion of attacking the Constitution. He also accused Prime Minister of being “insensitive” towards problems related to employment and note ban.

Gandhi alleged that most of the “cheats” converted their black money into white through demonetisation by depositing it in banks and accused the PM of doing nothing to bring back black money stashed abroad. He claimed that nobody has benefited from the note ban. He also questioned the rationale of having five different GST rates and said that the existing GST encourages corruption and alleged that the government would use it to favour or hurt any businessman.

Gandhi was on the fourth leg of campaign tour in the state today. Before addressing rallies in Karnataka, Gandhi visited a temple of Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru. He had earlier toured the northern, coastal and Malnad regions.