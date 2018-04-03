Karnataka election 2018: Amit Shah donated Rs 5 Lakh to influence voters, violated MCC, alleges Congress

The Congress has also approached the Election Commission of India demanding action against Shah and Yeddyurappa.

Karnataka election 2018: Congress has accused Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah and party’s Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa of violating the model code of conduct in the state by offering Rs 5 lakh to the family of a deceased person. The Congress has also approached the Election Commission of India demanding action against Shah and Yeddyurappa.

The Congress appealed the Election Commission (EC) to conduct a time-bound probe into the matter. Speaking to the media, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi identified the deceased person as “Mr Raju”. As per a report, the deceased was a BJP activist killed in Mysuru in March 2016.

Singhvi alleged that Shah was accompanied by Union minister Ananth Kumar and Yeddyurappa when he visited Raju’s family last Friday, three days after EC announced Karnataka Assembly polls schedule. In its memorandum to the EC, the Congress accused the BJP of using money to influence voters in Karnataka, and said the ruling party at the Centre resorted to the “desperate measure, foreseeing its inevitable defeat” in the May 12 Assembly polls.

However, the BJP has denied the charge. The saffron party has already said Shah did not give any money to Raju’s family.

“Shah and Yeddyurappa, who has been given the title of ‘No 1 Corrupt Leader’ (by Shah himself), have blatantly and shamelessly violated the model code of conduct and committed the offence of influencing voters by giving a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Raju’s family with the sole intent of influencing votes of his family members,” the memorandum submitted by the Congress to the Commission reads.

“EC must intervene and initiate action against Shah and Yeddyurappa for violating the Model Code of Conduct,” it adds.

Singhvi pointed out that Raju died two years ago and questioned the timing of the aid. “This is a very strange and suspicious event. Is this compassion and concern suddenly awakened because the EC has notified election in Karnataka on 27th of March?” he asked after meeting Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat here. The Congress leader further said that the entire episode had “cut at the root of the level playing field concept” in the model code of conduct.

Singhvi-led delegation has asked EC for an immediate enquiry in a shortest possible notice in days and not in weeks. “We want the EC to disallow and prohibit repetition of such activities in Karnataka till May 12,” he said.