Karnataka doctors’ protest: From Congress government hinting at changing hospital Bill to High Court intervention, latest developments so far

Karnataka doctors’ protest: In a good news for doctors protesting a bill in Karnataka, the Congress government has hinted that it would rethink about the about the act. The much-debated Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 prescribes stringent punishment for doctors charging exorbitant fees, according to Indian Express report. Doctors of private health facilities boycotted OPD work on November 3 to oppose the law, the report says. The doctors have renewed their protests four days ago, the report says.

The Karnataka High Court yesterday asked protesting private hospital doctors to immediately withdraw their indefinite stir. Division bench comprising acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar observed that the the doctors should call off their protest as the government has an “open mind on the issue”, and asked them to participate in the talks convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the wake of protests of nearly 25,000 doctors from private medical establishments, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he will relook into the Bill. “The law has not been tabled in its new form. The government has not taken a final decision in the matter as yet. It is inappropriate for doctors to go on strike at this stage. I will discuss the Bill with the health minister. I will meet the doctors again before tabling the Bill,” he said on Thursday. Health Minister K R Ramesh Kumar said: “We will try to find a solution, we are open for discussions.’’

Latest developments on Karnataka doctors’ protest

1. The doctors are opposing the amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, 2007, which among others propose six months to three years jail term and hefty penalty for medical negligence on the part of doctors.

2. The proposed amendments are based on recommendations of former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen.

3. The bench said there was no strong case for the doctors to protest as the KPME amendment bill has not yet been tabled in the Assembly, and adjourned further hearing on the PIL petitions on the matter for Friday.

4. The petitions complained about severe hardship being caused to the public due to the strike.

5. Health services in the state were hit as doctors across the state have shut down clinics and outpatient services in private hospitals against the proposed bill, which is likely to be tabled in the Assembly during the ongoing winter session.

6. A draft Bill was tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on June 13 amid protests by doctors and the private medical establishment in Bengaluru. The Bill was subsequently referred to a joint House committee to address the concerns of doctors. The committee, headed by Congress MLA K N Rajanna, submitted a report suggesting dilution of some of the stringent clauses in the law