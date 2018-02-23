Karnataka Congress leader who threatened to burn down BBMP office surrenders week after incident

Karnataka: Narayanaswamy surrenders to the police days after throwing petrol on the BBMP’s office

Narayanaswamy, the Congress leader who threw ‘petrol’ in BBMP office seven days ago and threatened to burin it down, surrendered before the police. As per reports, the Congress leader was booked under section 353, 341, 504, 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. Narayanaswamy reportedly arrived to a police station near Banjara layout in Bengaluru to surrender at around 7.45 am today. Narayanaswamy, who held the post of the block president of KR Puram constituency, has also been suspended from the party. The role of the Karnataka police is being questioned in the whole incident as the police made no attempt to arrest the leader despite the entire incident being caught on camera

The step is being seen as Congress’ attempt for an image makeover ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

For those unaware of the incident, on February 16, Narayanaswamy barged inside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s office and started splashing petrol all across the office with officials still inside the premises and threatened to set it ablaze. What’s apalling was the the reason behind his shocking behaviour. The minister allegedly took this step due to the delay in some work which he had handed to the officials. The matter came to light on Tuesday (February 20), when a video of the whole incident started doing rounds on the social media.

Meanwhile, yesterday, a court sent Karnataka Congress legislator NA Haris’ son, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, to 14 days in judicial custody for allegedly assaulting a man in a restaurant on the night of February 17. It is worth mentioning here that BJP has been attacking Congress with the ‘Goonda Raj’ jibe in the state ahead of the polls.