Karnataka Bypolls: N Srinivas Prasad, former Congress Minister who joined BJP loses from Nanjangud seat

As the counting of votes started for the 10 Assembly constituencies of the 8 states, some interesting numbers and trends came out. The Bharatiya Janata Party dominated most states but in Karnataka, a clearly different picture was painted. Congress won both the seats in the state and handed a big shock to its former Minister V Srinivas Prasad who had switched to Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the bypolls. Srinivas who was an MLA and Minister in the ruling Congress government decided to quit the party after his removal from the ministry.

So, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and decided to contest from the Nanjangud seat. Against him was the loyal Congress loyal leader Kalale N Keshavamurthy. Against all odds, Keshavamurthy defeated V Srinivas Prasad by a huge margin. Keshavamurthy had contested the 2013 Assembly polls on a JD(S) ticket but this time Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S) had not fielded its candidates. In Gundlupet, Geeta Mahadeva Prasad from Congress won against BJP’s C S Niranjanakumar.

BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu today won the Dhemaji Assembly by-election in Assam defeating his nearest Congress rival Babul Sonowal by 9,285 votes. While the BJP candidate polled 75,217 votes, his Congress rival garnered 65,932 votes, the election office said. The bypoll was necessitated following the election of BJP MLA Pradan Baruah as MP from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. A total of five candidates were in the fray and the other three candidates are CPI(M)’s Jadu Hazarika, SUCI(C)’s Hem Kanta Miri and Independent Rajkumar Doley. The BJP had won 60 of 126 Assembly seats and formed the government in partnership with its pre-poll alliance partners last year.