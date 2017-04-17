Karnataka: Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake spilling toxic foam yet again

On February 17, the city’s largest lake had gone from foam to fire, with smoke choking the entire city. (Still from ANI video)

There is no end to the problem for people living in Bengaluru because of the Bellandur lake. The lake is back in news for spilling toxic foam, causing problems for not only people living in nearby areas but also passers-by.

Earlier on February 17, the city’s largest lake had gone from foam to fire, with smoke choking the entire city. The Karnataka capital, which was once well-known for its interconnected lake system, seems to be paying the price of development.

There were reports earlier that lake caught fire due to phosphorus and oil on the surface. The lake seemed to spill over due to snowy froth filled with harmful chemicals. The toxic froth in the lake is caused by letting sewage water flow into lakes. The toxic foam spills over the roads and into drains around the lake. Residents, who stay nearby lake have knocked the door of the government several times, expressing concern over health issues. However, still all their pleas seemed to have fallen in deaf ear.

The careless attitude of authorities has led some residents ready to take actions in their own. They fear that if the situation is not taken care of soon, then it will become unbearable to stay in the city. Some residents even claimed that problem in the lake has been there for more than two decades, but has only increased due to urbanisation of the city.

The toxic has lead to visibility on roads. MotMotoristssk skidding while riding near it. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), or the Municipal Corporation in the city, is responsible in the region where the Bellandur lake falls in.

Currently, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is the custodian of the lake. Official here believe that there is no point in restoring it if sewage water is not stopped to entering it.