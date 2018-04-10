Karnataka Bandh 2018 on April 12? Protesters defer shutdown call, call for ban on Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan movies

Karnataka Bandh on April 12 2018: Rajinikanth’s next scheduled releases are Kaala and magnum opus 2.0 with Akshay Kumar. Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Vishwaroopam 2.

Karnataka Bandh on April 12 2018: In a major breakthrough in the long-standing feud between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, pro-Kannada outfits have called off the April 12 dawn-to-dusk bandh, reports said. The decision by pro-Kannada outfits came in the wake of Supreme Court on Monday asking the Centre to frame a draft Cauvery management scheme and file it by May 3. One of the leaders, who called the strike, said they would prefer to wait till May 3 and see what Centre does. They will decide their next course of action only after May 3.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra yesterday asked the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments to ensure that peace prevails till it finalises the Cauvery management scheme for implementation of its judgment on water distribution. The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, was critical of the fact that despite a specific direction on the setting up of the scheme within six weeks, the Centre has been unable to do so. The Karnataka bandh was announced by Kannada outfit Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj. Nagaraj heads the umbrella of Kannada organisations that have called for the bandh.

In a strange turn of events, after postponing the bandh, pro-Kannada outfits sought a ban on movies of superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Karnataka. Nagaraj came down heavily on actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan for supporting the formation of the CMB. “We will not let the movies of Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan to be showed in Karnataka. The two film stars should not come to Karnataka under any circumstances,” Nagaraj said.

Rajinikanth had said that if they don’t allow the films to release, the producers and distributors will take care of it. “And there is law and order. I am confident that the Karnataka government will give security (to my films),” he had said.

Earlier, In 2008, superstar Rajinikanth received flak from Kannada activists over his alleged remark ‘kick them’. However, Rajinikanth later had tendered an apology.

Rajinikanth’s next scheduled releases are Kaala and magnum opus 2.0 with Akshay Kumar. Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Vishwaroopam 2.