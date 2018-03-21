Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress social media head Divya Spandana’s mother to contest as an independent if denied ticket

Congress social media team head Divya Spandana aka Ramya’s mother has warned the party that she will contest as an independent candidate if not given a ticket from the Congress.

The air seems to be blowing against Congress from its own den ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections this year. Congress social media team head Divya Spandana aka Ramya’s mother has warned the party that she will contest as an independent candidate if not given a ticket from the Congress. Ramya’s mother, Ranjitha, has been quoted as saying that she is, however, not against the party.

“I did not ask Congress leadership for a ticket, it is not fair. I am planning to contest as an independent candidate, this does not mean I am against Congress as such,” said Ranjitha. Ranjitha pointed out that despite working for Congress for many years, her contribution hasn’t been recognized. She is expected to take a decision on the matter next week.”Have been an ordinary Congress grassroot worker for past many years, till today I am in Congress, but contribution has not been recognized. Next week am going to take a decision,” Ranjitha was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Tuesday, Ranjitha had demanded a suitable post in the Congress party for her daughter Divya Spandana apart from her own demands. Ranjitha wants the Assembly ticket for herself from Mandya constituency. She has said that she wants to fight from Mandya seat, but if the party high command isn’t able to do so, then she is ready to fight as an independent candidate. Ranjitha had expressed her unhappiness over the fact that despite her 28 years of service to the party, she hasn’t been given her due. Meanwhile, asking for a proper post for her daughter Divya Spandana aka Ramya, Ranjitha had said that her daughter does head the AICC social media cell in New Delhi, which is an important post, but the people of Mandya don’t understand this. She added that only if she is given some important post by the party high command that she will be able to do something for those people.

Divya Spandana has however refused to comment over the matter. Ramya is credited with energising the social media engagements of the Congress by taking on the machinery of the ruling BJP at the Centre. Spandana joined the Congress in 2012 as a member of its youth wing; she later won a 2013 by-election to become a Member of Parliament for Mandya constituency in Karnataka. But, she lost to JDS candidate CS Puttaraju in 2014 General Elections.