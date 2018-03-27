Karnataka Assembly polls: Amit Shah rules out tie-up with JDS, slams Siddaramaiah govt for indulging in appeasement politics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah today announced that the saffron party will go solo in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah today announced that the saffron party will go solo in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka. Addressing the media in Davanagere, Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power with brute majority in the southern state under BS Yeddyurappa.

“BJP will form government in Karnataka with an absolute majority under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa,” Shah, who on Monday kick started his two-day visit to the poll-bound state, told reporters. “We will fight Karnataka elections alone. We will not tie up with JDS.”

The Election Commission of India has announced that the voting in Karnataka will be held in single-phase on May 12 and counting will take place on May 15. The tenure of 224-chair Karnataka Assembly expires on May 30.

Shah further blasted the ruling Congress party for indulging in the politics of appeasement. He said that the kind of politics being played by the Siddaramaiah government is ‘dangerous for the society’.

The BJP president also blasted Congress president over his remarks that the ‘Congress unites Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians’. He said that Rahul should look at how “Siddaramaiah is trying to divide even Hindus”.

On the Lingayat issue, Shah said that the decision of state Cabinet to recognise the Lingayat community as a separate religion is “not aimed at benefiting the community but to stop Yeddyurappa from becoming the Chief Minister. People of Karnataka will reject this through ballot.”

On farmers’ suicides, he said that the number of suicide cases have increased in states where Congress party is in power. “They (number of suicides) have decreased in states where the BJP has been in power.”

He assured that the BJP, once voted back to power, will work for the welfare of farmers and its policies will be inclined towards them. “I want to assure farmers of Karnataka that we will work for the interests of the farmers in the state.” He also took the opportunity to announce that a research center will be established for research and development of coconut and supari.