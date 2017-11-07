Karnataka asks Centre to take up pending Kolar rail coach factory

The foundation stone of the proposed factory has already been laid down but the work has not yet begun despite several reminders and requests from the state government. (Representational Image: RCF)

Congress MP from Karnataka K H Muniyappa today demanded that the central government begin at the earliest the construction of a rail coal factory in Kolar district that has been pending for many years. The setting up of a rail coach factory in Kolar was announced in the railway budget of 2011-12. In 2014, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state and Union Railway Ministry to share the project cost on 50:50 basis with land to be provided by the state government. “The state government is ready to bear the cost on 50:50 basis and provide 1,200 acre of land for the proposed factory. We want the work to begin at the earliest,” Muniyappa told reporters here.

The foundation stone of the proposed factory has already been laid down but the work has not yet begun despite several reminders and requests from the state government, he said. The Congress MP from Kolar said he had met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday in this regard and made a plea to expedite the work.