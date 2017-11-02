Karnataka: 50 pct drivers jobs in KSRTC, BMTC to go to women; Amitabh Kant lauds initiative

Karnataka: 50 pct drivers jobs in KSRTC and BMTC to go to women. (Express Archive)

Karnataka government is planning to come up with a policy to reserve 50 percent of the posts for drivers’ for women in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Transport minister H M Revanna chaired a meeting with KSRTC and BMTC officials. During the meeting, Revanna asked the authorities to formulate a policy to incentivise women candidates willing to take up job of driving heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), as per Times of India report. The women candidates interested would be trained and also be paid a stipend after which they would be absorbed into service. Interestingly, if the quota for women is implemented, Karnataka would be the first state to provide 50 percent of driving jobs for women in state-run transports. Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, GOI, lauded the move, saying, “Gr8 initiative! 50% of KSRTC driver jobs to go to women”.

Revanna while talking to TOI said that the women candidates will not only be given free driving training for HTVs but also be provided with free licenses. KSRTC managing director SR Umashankar said that the minister wanted a policy to encourage women to take up this job. The work is in progress and soon the candidates will be called for training.

The state transport ministry planning to work with Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation Limited (KVTSDC) to train the women candidates. KSRTC official said that the training programme is expected to start next month, the report added. BMTC chairman, Nagaraj Yadav said the corporation would utilize Rs 57 crore that is sanctioned under the Nirbhaya fund to pay the stipend to women candidates. He said,”The idea is in line with women empowerment and the move would definitely reduce rudeness on road.” He hoped women drivers would up the brand equity of government transport agencies, which are otherwise derided by the public for rash driving and road rage.