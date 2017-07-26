Kargil Vijay diwas speech: Yogi Adityanath says Army forced Pakistan to retreat; feared being split into 3 by India

Adityanath took a dig at the neighbouring country, recounting the victory of India in the war. (PTI)

In his Kargil Vijay diwas speech, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared the war of 1999 with the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 where Pakistan was partitioned and East Pakistan was turned into Bangladesh. According to ANI, Adityanath said, “26 July 1999 ko sena ne Pak ko peeche hatne pe majboor kiya tha. Pak ko bhay ho gaya tha ki 1971 mein uske 2 tukde kiye theyy. Kahin uske 3 tukde na ho jaayein isliye wo gidgidata hua America ke paas gaya.” (On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had defeated Pakistan. Pakistan was afraid that just like in 1971 when it was divided into two, this time it would be divided into three. That is why it ran to America for help.)

In the wake of Indian armed forces beating back the Pakistan army its chief, General Pervez Musharraf had sought help of the United States. The then US President Bill Clinton had asked Musharraf to pull out of Kargil. Adityanath took a dig at the neighbouring country, recounting the victory of India in the war. He was speaking at the 18th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration in Lucknow. Governer Ram Naik was also present at the Shaheed Smriti Vatika to pay tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Kargil war, ANI reported.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate the martyrs during the 1999 war against Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted earlier, “Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation and the security of our citizens during the Kargil War.” The war took place in Jammu & Kashmir and the fighting lasted for three months in the high altitude.