Kargil Vijay Diwas: From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India salutes martyrs, sacrifices by jawans

Kargil Vijay Diwas: India today paid homage to martyrs and is remembering the sacrifices made by jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. (ANI image)

Kargil Vijay Diwas: India today paid homage to martyrs and is remembering the sacrifices made by jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to commemorate India’s triumph against Pakistan. A wreath laying ceremony was held to pay tribute to soldiers who lost lives in Kargil War at Dras War Memorial. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley paid homage to soldiers who laid lives during the conflict, at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. Jaitley was accompanied by Chiefs of Armed Forces. Earlier, Prime Narendra Modi has tweeted saying Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds of India’s military prowess and the great sacrifices the country’s armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik have paid rich tributes at Shaheed Smriti Vatika in Lucknow.

“Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation & the security of our citizens during the Kargil War,” Modi said in a series of tweets. BJP chief paid tributes to Kargil martyrs and felicitated war veterans at the party headquarters yesterday.

Indian Army personnel on Monday displayed a Bofors gun in Drass. An army person told ANI that the Bofors used in the Kargil War majorly helped win the war. “The Bofor was used in the Kargil War and successfully conquered heights. It is highly capable of firing in various terrains. The gun can fire in both low angle and high angle. The gun’s maximum range is 30.9 kilometres,” he said.

Watch this video

Remembering our fallen heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas pic.twitter.com/bFG2eEmKSZ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 26, 2017

The Kargil conflict in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region took place after Pakistani troops occupied Indian posts on the heights. It took about three months for the the Indian forces to recapture the posts. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully took control of posts at a treacherous high altitude and glaciated terrain across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region.

More than 500 soldiers from Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the war. Four Param Vir Chakras, nine Maha Vir Chakras, 53 Vir Chakras and other medals had been awarded to felicitate the Kargil War heroes.