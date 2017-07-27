Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tribute to fallen soldiers

The Chief of the Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, laid a wreath at the war memorial in Drass sector on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official said. (ANI)

The Army on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil conflict in poignant ceremonies across Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief of the Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, laid a wreath at the war memorial in Drass sector on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official said. Gallantry award winners of the Kargil conflict, next of kin of fallen soldiers, senior Army officers and civil dignitaries also paid their tribute. Many in attendance were moved to tears when buglers played the poignant ‘The Last Post’ tune. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, which was at the forefront in conducting the operations, also marked the occasion at the war memorial in the Badami Bagh Cantonment. The ceremony included a brief narration of the conflict highlighting the saga of courage and valour of the martyrs, prayers by religious leaders and laying of wreath in remembrance of the valiant heroes who participated in the operations, an official said. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on this day every year, marking successful conclusion of the war with Pakistan in the Kargil-Drass sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 1999.

The Indian soldiers successfully gained back the high altitude outposts occupied by Pakistani intruders culminating in Operation Vijay on the day. Over 500 Indian armed forces personnel laid down their lives during the 60-day long war. Functions were also held at 16 Corps headquarters and the 168 Infantry Brigade military station in Samba.