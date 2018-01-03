Kargil slips into deep freeze at minus 20.6

Jammu city also witnessed the season’s coldest night at 4.3 degrees Celsius as the weather office forecast severe cold wave on Thursday and Friday. (Representative image)

Kargil in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded a bone chilling minimum of minus 20.6 degrees Celsius. The intense cold wave will continue, the Met said. Jammu city also witnessed the season’s coldest night at 4.3 degrees Celsius as the weather office forecast severe cold wave on Thursday and Friday.

Leh recorded minus 16.6, which was again the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the town so far this season. Pahalgam recorded minus 6.1 and Gulmarg minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. Katra recorded 6.2, Batote two, Bannihil zero, Bhaderwah minus 0.1 and Udhampur three degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.