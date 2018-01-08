Kargil at minus 18.5, mercury to dip further in Jammu and Kashmir

The minimum temperature was minus 6.1 in Srinagar, minus 8.1 in Pahalgam and minus 10.5 in Gulmarg. (PTI)

Minimum temperatures continued their free fall on Monday as the Kashmir Valley shivered and the Ladakh region remained in deep freeze. “As the night sky is likely to be clear, the minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir will drop further during the next 48 hours (Tuesday and wednesday),” a Met official said. The minimum temperature was minus 6.1 in Srinagar, minus 8.1 in Pahalgam and minus 10.5 in Gulmarg. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the valley, while Kargil town at minus 18.5 was the coldest in the state, followed by Leh at minus 17.3 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded 4.3, Katra five, Batote 1.6, Banihal 0.8, Bhaderwah minus 0.8 and Udhampur zero degree Celsius.

(More details are awaited.)