Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover spat: Rishi Kapoor urges both comedians to patch up

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has today urged actors Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grower to sort out their differences, A report by ‘The Times of India’ has said. Both actors allegedly had a fight while on their way from Australia to India recently. Since then Sunil Grover is not seen in the weekend show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in Soni entertainment television channel.

Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter account saying, “IPL. There is a look-alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil jao yaaron!”.

Last month, Kapil Sharma grabbed headlines for allegedly having a fight with his co-actor Sunil Grover in a flight while returning from Australia to Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place when actors were returning back to India.

As per a report by ‘The Indian Express, Kapil Shama was in a drunken state when he misbehaved with Sunil. During the flight, he had allegedly abused at Sunil Grover loudly and even physically assaulted him. The situation was brought under control by the cabin crew who had to intervene between them. Later, Sunil apologised to everyone in the light for the misbehaviour of his friend.

This wasn’t the first fight between two comedians. Earlier also, two comedians reported having some issues with their previous show on Colors channel. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover started their career with the hit show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil.’

Just before the incident, Kapil Sharma introduced his girlfriend Ginni on Twitter by sharing a picture with his fans. In his tweet, he had said, “Will not say she is my better half… She completes me… Love you Ginni… Please welcome her… I love her so much.”