Kapil Sharma in trouble again, complaint filed against comedian for violating traffic rules

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has landed in trouble close on the heels of his much-anticipated return to the small screen. The actor has been off the screen for a few months now after a mid-air brawl with co-star Sunil Grover. His second big-screen outing Firangi also bombed at the box-office. Just as things started to look up for the television star, he is back in trouble. The Independent Students Federation has filed a complaint against the ace comedian by the Independent Students Federation alleging that Kapil violated traffic rules during his visit to Punjab recently. During his recent visit to Amritsar, Kapil Sharma was spotted speeding on his bullet motorcycle in the city. The President of the Independent Students Federation, Keshav Kohli, alleged in his complaint that Kapil was speeding on his bike without wearing a helmet, reported TOI. Kohli also said that Kapil, a native of Amritsar, should have adhered to the traffic norms as he was a role model for millions of his fans. He also went on to say that Kapil had brought utmost pride to Amritsar but he should have been careful with his actions as his relatives, too, resided in the same city. A video of the actor also went viral on the internet where he was captured riding his motorcycle wearing a cap.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lakhbir Singh, said that the police will soon begin an investigation on the same. Quoting Singh, the Times of India reported, “We will investigate and if some violation of law is noticed then we will take legal action.” This is not the first time that Kapil Sharma has been brought under the spotlight. As reported by TOI, in 2016, Kapil had also made news when a complaint was filed against the TV star for allegedly showing nurses in bad light on his show.