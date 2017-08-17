Kapil Mishra trolls Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with THIS birthday song; WATCH VIDEO

Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra has found a new way to ridicule Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (IE image)

Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra has found a new way to ridicule Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The rebel AAP MLA has lashed out at the party convener in a satirical manner yesterday. He had posted a video on Twitter and asked why the CM did not trust himself. The song is titled ‘AK Teri Kursi Gol’ and Mishra has lent his voice for it. Mishra had calimed that he has been on 100 days of surgical strike against corrupt Kejriwal. The Delhi CM’s birthday was on August 16 and Mishra had announced he would come up with a surprise. First he had posted a teaser of the song. Subsequently, Mishra tweeted the Youtube link of the parody with a caption “Birthday surprise for you @arvindkejriwal … Soon all Delhi will sing this for you ..Enjoy!!!” It seems that RJ Malishka’s Sonu song has become the latest ‘melody’ for those who want to voice dissent.

Mishra was sacked as the city water minister on May 6 over alleged poor water management. The Karawal Nagar MLA had accused Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore from PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and filed a complaint in this regard with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). After he made the stunning allegation, Mishra was suspended from AAP’s primary membership, according to PTI report.

WATCH- Here is how Kapil Mishra had trolled Arvind Kejriwal



Notably, the Public Works Department of the Delhi government has issued a notice to former Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, asking him to vacate his Civil Lines bungalow “at the earliest”, PTI reported on June 25. A senior government official had said that as Mishra was no longer a Cabinet minister, he was not entitled to such an accommodation.

“After being discharged from his duty as a minister, he could have retained the government’s bungalow for 15 days. As per rules, he is no loner entitled to a government bungalow. In view of this, the department has asked Mishra to vacate the accommodation at the earliest,” a senior official told PTI. Since he was sacked, Mishra has been continuing with his salvo against Aam Aadmi Party’s top leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.