Kapil Mishra seeks apology from Manoj Tiwari for mocking people

Mishra, who is also the Water Minister of Delhi, advised Manoj Tiwari not to use his singing talent to befool people. (PTI)

Delhi’s Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday sought an apology from Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for making fun of people standing in bank and ATM queues. In a video, Tiwari is allegedly seen making fun of the people standing in bank and ATM queues through a song.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) a video was released in which you (Manoj Tiwari) are seen mocking at people standing in bank and ATM queues due to demonetisation.”

“In the video you are also seen saying that it was easy to befool people in the name of patriotism,” Mishra said in a letter to Tiwari.

He said the entire leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit, including Delhi’s Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, was sitting there and all were laughing “shamelessly” by thumping the table on your statement of mocking people.

“Brother, this is disrespectful, painful and unacceptable,” Mishra said.

“You (Manoj Tiwari), along with the other BJP leaders present there, should apologise to the people of Delhi for mocking at them,” he demanded.

Mishra, who is also the Water Minister of Delhi, advised Tiwari not to use his singing talent to befool people.

“You are an extraordinary singer, but please do not use this gift (singing) of God to befool public and divert their attention (from real issues),” Mishra said.

Tiwari accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his team of making his video viral, in which he is allegedly seen making fun of people standing in bank and ATM queues.