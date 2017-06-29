Kapil Mishra creates ruckus in Delhi Assembly, marshalled out again

Former Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra. (Source: IE image)

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra was once again marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly for allegedly creating a ruckus, reported ANI. Mishra who has been in the news for one or the other reason since he was sacked from the Delhi Cabinet last month, reportedly created a ruckus in the Delhi Assembly involving some rebel AAP leaders after which he had to be marshalled out. This is the second time in two months when Kapil Mishra was marshalled out of the Assembly.

A similar incident took place in May when Mishra was allegedly assaulted inside Delhi Legislative Assembly – the dramatic footage had gone viral on social media. Back then, he was reportedly interrupting the assembly proceedings despite repeated warnings from the Speaker. Reacting to the incident, Mishra had said that this was the first time when an MLA was beaten up inside the Assembly premises by fellow MLAs. Interestingly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were present inside the Delhi Assembly when the incident took place.

#WATCH: Rebel AAP leaders including Kapil Mishra create ruckus in the Delhi Assembly pic.twitter.com/WQIwXA47CY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 29, 2017

Earlier in the day, he had urged the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to seize the CCTV footage of the Delhi Assembly one day after two men were allegedly thrashed by AAP MLAs for hurling pamphlets inside the House. “Two agitators raise their voice against corruption from the Visitors’ Gallery and throw pamphlets, which read that this was their non-violent effort, and that they did not want to hurt anyone, and were upset with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his minister for their alleged corruption,” Mishra wrote in a letter.

“After the incident, some of the MLAs rushed out of the House and outsiders were called to the Assembly’s premises and these (accused) men were beaten up…I demand that yesterday’s CCTV footage of the Assembly be seized, else evidence will be destroyed. It is your responsibility to secure evidence,” he added.