Kanwar Yatra: Ghaziabad admin wants Yogi Adityanath government to deploy drones, helicopters

Kanwar Yatra: In the wake of making the security quotient as high as possible during the Yatra in the city, the Ghaziabad administration has requested the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government for five drone cameras and two helicopters to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Superintendent of Police (SP)- City Akash Tomar was quoted by PTI as saying that around 32 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city and unregistered vehicles will not be permitted to ply on NH-58 (Delhi-Dehradun road) in the view of security and easy movement. He said, “A requisition letter has been sent to the (state) government for five drone cameras and two helicopters to ensure safety of yatris and thwart untoward incidents.”

Tomar also added that the police has set up 32 watchtowers on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. With two constables, equipped with binoculars, flash lights and automatic weapons, will man each of these towers. Not only this, in the effort to leave no stone unturned while taking security measures during the Kanwar Yatra, an integrated control room was also inaugurated on Sunday by District Magistrate Ministhy S and Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh at the Meerut Road Trisection to increase vigil. Nearly 3,500 police and PAC constables have been deputed on the roads, the SP said.

The annual Kanwar yatra has witnessed unprecedented security measures this year in wake of the terrorist attack that killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others in Kashmir’s Anantnag district last week. The police and administrative officials in Ghaziabad have made elaborate arrangements, especially in the communally sensitive areas of western UP, to ensure a peaceful passage. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a special meeting of state officials on June 30 and supervised arrangements in the state.