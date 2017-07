A pipe-shaped object, suspected to be a “bomb”, was found in the Bairagi Camp area here, triggering panic among Kanwariyas. (Reuters)

A pipe-shaped object, suspected to be a “bomb”, was found in the Bairagi Camp area here, triggering panic among Kanwariyas. The object was found in the parking area allotted for the Kanwariyas who were in the city for the last phase of the Kanwar Yatra. However, the bomb squad reached the spot and destroyed it. The fragments were sent to a laboratory, Senior SSP Krishna Kumar VK said. “We have stepped up security and deployed drones. We have also alerted the intelligence units,” Kumar added.