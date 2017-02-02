Kanpur building collapse: Death toll reaches six, PM Narendra Modi offered condolences

Rescue work underway at Kanpur’s Jajmua. Source: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mehtab Alam who is the owner of the under-construction building along with the local contractor in Jajmua, Kanpur on Wednesday. The under-construction building collapsed late at night on February 1 in which at least five labourers lost their lives and several others sustained injuries. NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations at the collapse site and the Army troops have also been pressed into service to ensure that those trapped are rescued at the earliest.

NDRF Commandant Alok Singh who was present on the site said, “Around 30 persons still trapped. Op will take time due to the nature of structure of building.” Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the Kanpur building collapse and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. As per latest reports, a total of 18 people have been rescued so far. The toll is likely to go up. A 3-year-old girl gets reunites with her father after being rescued from building collapse site.

#WATCH: 3-year-old girl reunites with her father after being rescued from building collapse site in #Kanpur‘s Jajmua pic.twitter.com/bAEk6YOkoF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. He said, “My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in the building collapse in Kanpur. May the injured recover quickly.”

DM Kaushal Raj Sharma. Source: ANI

The death toll at the site of the collapse has risen to 6. District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma reached the site of the collapse, he said, “Will try to complete op by midnight; 5 officials suspended,3 more under scanner; Probe on.”