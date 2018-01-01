Kamala Mills fire: Two managers of ‘1 Above’ pub in Mumbai arrested

The massive fire that swept through the pub left 14 people dead and 21 injured. (PTI)

Police today arrested two managers of the ‘1 Above’ pub, where a fire claimed 14 lives last week, an official said. Gibson Lopez (34) and Kevin Bawa (35) were arrested by a team of sleuths from the N M Joshi Marg police station, he said. Both Lopez and Bawa were working as the managers of the pub, located at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area here. They were present in the pub when the blaze occurred in the early hours of December 29, but fled without helping the guests, the official said. “We have arrested both the managers,” senior police inspector Ahmad Pathan told PTI. They have been booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said.

Both the accused will be produced in a court later in the day, the police said. The massive fire that swept through the pub left 14 people dead and 21 injured.