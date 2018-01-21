Kamala Mills fire: Three more arrested in Mumbai pub case

Ravi Bhandari, a partner in Kamla Mills, station fire officer Rajendra Patil, and Utkarsh Pandey, owner of Nirvana Hookah, were arrested today evening, a senior police official said. (IE)

Police today arrested three more persons in connection with the deadly fire at two pubs in Kamla Mills compound here which claimed 14 lives last month. Ravi Bhandari, a partner in Kamla Mills, station fire officer Rajendra Patil, and Utkarsh Pandey, owner of Nirvana Hookah, were arrested today evening, a senior police official said. He didn’t divulge their alleged roles in the tragedy. Owners of the 1 Above pub Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, as well as owners of the adjoining Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Pathak and Yug Tulli, are already arrested. According to the fire brigade as well as an enquiry report submitted by the Mumbai municipal commissioner, the fire on December 29 started because of flying charcoal embers from hookah which was illegally served at Mojo’s Bistro. It then spread to 1 Above. Most of the deceased were visiting 1 Above.

Owners of both the pubs were booked for `culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ and other offences under the Indian Penal Code. The municipal commissioner’s report had said the owners of Kamla Mills allowed illegal alterations and usage of terrace by the two pubs. It also said that departmental inquiry will be conducted against some fire brigade officials for lapses in duty.