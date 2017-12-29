Kamala Mills fire: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant demands judicial probe into Mumbai pub fire

The issue was first raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya who said the pub was illegal and demanded a fire audit of all such places. (IE)

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the fire at a pub in Mumbai in which 14 persons were killed, while raising the issue in the Lok Sabha. The issue was first raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya who said the pub was illegal and demanded a fire audit of all such places. Sawant, an MP from Mumbai South, said the Kamla Trade House, a posh business-cum-entertainment hub in Lower Parel area of south-central Mumbai, is in his Parliamentary constituency, and demanded a judicial probe into the fire. “It is a very sad and a major incident. There should be a judicial probe in this issue. The pub belongs to the son of some commissioner…” he said. “There should be a full probe of all such mills, which are being used for either commercial or residential purposes,” he said.

