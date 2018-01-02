Kamala Mills Fire: Salute! This Mumbai Police constable is winning hearts for saving 8 lives by putting his life at risk

Proud of such cops! (Photo courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh/DNA)

Every cop should be like this! Salute to such cops who put their lives at risk to save lives of others. Mumbai Police Constable Sudarshan Shinde had put his life at stake to save some of those trapped in the fire at an upscale pub in Mumbai last week. And, now he has been lauded for his exemplary courage by the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar felicitated Shinde for his efforts. A deadly blaze broke out at a pub in the Kamala Mills compound on Friday last, claiming 14 lives.

According to police, Shinde, who was on patrolling duty nearby, rushed to the spot on getting information about the mishap. When some persons trapped inside the pub turned on the torchlights in their mobile phones, the policeman went inside in that direction. He then managed to rescue some of the unconscious persons by pulling them out on his shoulders, police said.

The mayor, while lauding Shinde’s courage, said the constable did not care for his own life while discharging his duty. According to a report in DNA, Shinde climbed up seven floors each time to bring down the bodies. Shinde pulled three victims from the rubble.

Nothing can compensate the loss of lives in the #KamlaMillsFire but PC Sudarshan Shinde’s efforts to evacuate victims & save lives, deserves being commended. Our prayers are always with the grieving families. pic.twitter.com/tEhTYsTnl3 — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) January 1, 2018

“You have shown indomitable will as well as bravery and therefore I, being the first citizen of the city, am proud of you. I along with the people of Mumbai acknowledge your heroic efforts,” Mahadeshwar said in a letter of appreciation addressed to Shinde.

Also, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has said that he is proud of the Mumbai Police. The actor posted a photograph of police constable Sudarshan Shinde on Twitter and said he saved eight people from the deadly fire at the pub. “Constable Sudarshan Shinde – saved 8 people. Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde I salute you,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Constable Sudarshan Shinde – Saved 8 people. #KamlaMillsFire – Extremely proud of our @MumbaiPolice. सुदर्शन शिंदे तुमच्या शौर्याला माझा सलाम … ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/tbH3vvWgDW — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2018

The constable, meanwhile, said he was happy that he was able to save some lives, but at the same time disheartened that 14 people died in the blaze.

Fourteen people died in a massive fire at the ‘1 Above’ pub at Kamala Mills on December 29.

The incident prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate a demolition drive against illegal constructions at hotels and pubs.