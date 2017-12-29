Kamala Mills fire: How PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Devendra Fadnavis, others reacted to tragedy

As many as 14 people reported dead while 19 others were left injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound. (Source: ANI)

As many as 14 people have been reported dead while 19 others were left injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city. All those who got injured were taken to the civic-run KEM and Sion hospitals for treatment. Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. Many political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have reacted to the incident.

PM Modi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed his grief. “Anguished by the fire in #Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly,” the prime minister tweeted on the Kamala Mills fire.

Meanwhile, the President called it a disturbing incident and wished the injured, an early recovery. “Disturbing news about the fire in #Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops,” President Kovind posted on Twitter.

The Maharashtra CM said that it was disturbing to know that so many lives were lost in the incident. “Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate Kamala Mills fire incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

Minister of State Hansraj Ahir spoke to Fadnavis and inquired about the incident. “It is a very unfortunate incident, state govt and BMC will surely inquire into the incident and strict action will be taken against guilty,” he later told media.

Another BJP MP Kirit Somaiya tweeted, “Fire at Pub at Kamala Mill Compound Mumbai I had urged CM & BMC Commissioner to Order Special Fire Audit of all such Pub, Hooka Parlours & Farsan Mart/Workshops of Mumbai. 2 week back similar type of fire at Farsan Workshop Sakinaka 1 dozen people had died.” He further lashed out at BMC and asked when will the civic body wake up. “BMC officials are responsible for the murder of people in #KamalaMills fire, second such incident in two weeks, when will the BMC wake up?,” Somaiya said.

Kamala Mills is a death trap. So many new restaurants opened without healthy fire safety system- Even

Mangesh Kalaskar, an activist said that he had made several complaints regarding illegal structures but they were not addressed. “I made several complaints regarding illegal structures in Kamala Mills’ premises, but the BMC replied that there is nothing wrong here,” he said reacting to the horrific incident.

The doctor who performed the postmortems, Dr.Rajesh Dere said that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation.