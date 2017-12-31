Kamala Mills fire: Firefighters recount horrors on rooftop at 1Above resto-bar that killed 14

The rescue operation at the Kamala Mills continued till 6.23 am. (IE)

The incident that took place in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills has left many shocked. The 1Above resto-bar, a rooftop restaurant in the locality, was destroyed in a fire that claimed 14 lives and injured more than 50. The first to arrive at the venue were the firefighters. They said that the burning bamboo shed and bursting beer kegs made the rescue efforts difficult. The delay in the rescue operations made the people trapped in a washroom die of suffocation reports The Indian Express. Vishal Vishwasrao is a firefighter and the station officer of Byculla fire station. He was on the first team that reached the spot.

The rescue operation at the Kamala Mills continued till 6.23 am. “The bamboo shed was in flames and it fell off just when we were trying to enter the place using a ladder. But we managed to get in. As we entered the 1Above restaurant, we saw beer kegs bursting one by one, restricting our entry. When we reached the other end, we found a few people who told us that there were people stuck in the washroom,” said Vishwasrao.

By the time the firefighting team could reach inside, the place was covered in thick smoke. This made it difficult for the firefighters to navigate and reach the washroom on time. Vishwasrao said, “By the time we reached the washrooms, people stuck inside had unfortunately lost their lives. It looked like they suffocated to death.”

Vishwasrao said that the fire station got the first call at 12.27 am and within 10 minutes the first team reached the spot. The first responders declared a Level II fire and three fire engines and two tankers arrived. By 1.00 am we upgraded the fire to Level III and asked for more fire engines and water tankers,” Vishwasrao said.

He said the presence of liquor, LPG cylinders and also the illegal extension not only made the fire spread in no time but also made firefighting and rescue operations difficult. “As part of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, I have seen firefighters taking challenges that are tougher than these. There is no option as it’s not just firefighting but lives to be saved and people brought to safety,” he said.